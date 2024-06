× Expand Photo courtesy of the Mountain Brook Chamber Facebook page.

The sun is out, and it's time for a Summer Bingo game in Mountain Brook.

When kids complete three in a row on the bingo card, they will get a free scoop from Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams in Lane Parke and $20 in Village Gold.

Visit the Mountain Brook Chamber at 101 Hoyt Lane in Crestline Village to pickup your prize.

The game will last until July 19. Limit one prize per child.