Mountain Brook Chamber workshop offers EOS planning tools for the new year

× Expand Image courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce

Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will host "Chamber Connect | Get a Grip! Heading Into the New Year with a Plan" on Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Chamber office, 101 Hoyt Lane.

The workshop will be led by Duncan Manley, a Certified EOS Implementer, and will introduce participants to the Entrepreneurial Operating System, a set of tools designed to help business leaders clarify goals, strengthen accountability and turn plans into action.

Manley will guide attendees through three key components of building a stronger business, with the session aimed at owners, managers and leadership teams preparing for the year ahead.

Organizers recommend allowing about two hours for the main program, followed by an additional 30 minutes for questions and conversation.

A follow-up working session is planned for Dec. 10, when participants can revisit their plans, discuss progress and work through challenges. Attendees are welcome to participate in one or both sessions.

For more information, visit mtnbrookchamber.org.