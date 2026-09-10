Mountain Brook open houses September 12-13

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1220 Wellington Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21461548
3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,765 square feet
$693,000
Christina James: 205-965-6483, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Sunday, September 13, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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4032 Meadowview Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21456837
3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,071 square feet
$525,000
Elizabeth Fields: 205-222-8516, eXp Realty, LLC Central
Saturday, September 12, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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1113 Glen Manor Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21418281
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,797 square feet
$934,900
Annette Durrett: 205-243-9970, Oak Mountain Realty Group LLC
Karen Spann: 205-790-5113, Oak Mountain Realty Group LLC
Saturday, September 12, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
3536 Valley Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21459945
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,154 square feet
$450,000
Steven Jacks: 256-668-3858, Real Broker LLC
Connie Alexander Jacks: 205-213-5388, Real Broker LLC
Sunday, September 13, 2026, 1-4 p.m.