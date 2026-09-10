Mountain Brook open houses September 12-13

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Business

1220 Wellington Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21461548

3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,765 square feet

$693,000

Christina James: 205-965-6483, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Sunday, September 13, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

4032 Meadowview Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21456837

3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,071 square feet

$525,000

Elizabeth Fields: 205-222-8516, eXp Realty, LLC Central

Saturday, September 12, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

1113 Glen Manor Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21418281

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,797 square feet

$934,900

Annette Durrett: 205-243-9970, Oak Mountain Realty Group LLC

Karen Spann: 205-790-5113, Oak Mountain Realty Group LLC

Saturday, September 12, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

3536 Valley Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21459945

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,154 square feet

$450,000

Steven Jacks: 256-668-3858, Real Broker LLC

Connie Alexander Jacks: 205-213-5388, Real Broker LLC

Sunday, September 13, 2026, 1-4 p.m.