Mountain Brook open houses September 26-27

by

Business

2805 Overton Road

Birmingham

MLS#: 21445502

5 bedrooms/5 baths/4,346 square feet

$910,000

John Bagby: 205-253-4362, ARC Realty Mountain Brook

Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

3512 Valley Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21465770

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,900 square feet

$628,888

Amy Light: 205-903-9425, CVR Holdings Inc. -Ethos International Real Estate

Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

3412 Coventry Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21465099

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,452 square feet

$689,900

Ashley Martin: 205-523-2525, ARC Realty Vestavia

Saturday, September 27, 2026, 1-3 p.m.