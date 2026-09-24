Mountain Brook open houses September 26-27

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Photo courtesy of Zillow
2805 Overton Road
Birmingham
MLS#: 21445502
5 bedrooms/5 baths/4,346 square feet
$910,000
John Bagby: 205-253-4362, ARC Realty Mountain Brook
Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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3512 Valley Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21465770
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,900 square feet
$628,888
Amy Light: 205-903-9425, CVR Holdings Inc. -Ethos International Real Estate
Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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Photo courtesy of Zillow
3412 Coventry Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21465099
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,452 square feet
$689,900
Ashley Martin: 205-523-2525, ARC Realty Vestavia
Saturday, September 27, 2026, 1-3 p.m.