Mountain Brook open houses August 1-2

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3313 Stoneridge Drive
Mountain Brook
MLS#: 21458800
3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,357 square feet
$599,900
Amy Maziarz: 205-515-1903, Red Hills Realty, LLC
Sunday, August 2, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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4688 Bridgewater Road
Birmingham
MLS#: 21459981
4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,315 square feet
$625,000
Frances Knox: 205-936-8062, Keller Williams Homewood
Saturday, August 1, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1428 Ferncliff Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21460429
3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,566 square feet
$425,000
Laurel McKissack: 205-789-1995, ARC Realty Mountain Brook
Sunday, August 2, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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3309 Mountainside Road
Birmingham
MLS#: 21460430
3 bedrooms/1 baths/1,174 square feet
$414,900
Hannah Dean Bygrave: 205-876-4401, LAH Sotheby's International Realty Homewood
Saturday, August 1, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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4305 Dolly Ridge Lane
Birmingham
MLS#: 21458779
4 bedrooms/2 baths/1,679 square feet
$599,000
Betsy Bell: 205-229-1669, ARC Realty Vestavia
Sunday, August 2, 2026, 1-3 p.m.