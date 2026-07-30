Mountain Brook open houses August 1-2

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Business

3313 Stoneridge Drive

Mountain Brook

MLS#: 21458800

3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,357 square feet

$599,900

Amy Maziarz: 205-515-1903, Red Hills Realty, LLC

Sunday, August 2, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

4688 Bridgewater Road

Birmingham

MLS#: 21459981

4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,315 square feet

$625,000

Frances Knox: 205-936-8062, Keller Williams Homewood

Saturday, August 1, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1428 Ferncliff Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21460429

3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,566 square feet

$425,000

Laurel McKissack: 205-789-1995, ARC Realty Mountain Brook

Sunday, August 2, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

3309 Mountainside Road

Birmingham

MLS#: 21460430

3 bedrooms/1 baths/1,174 square feet

$414,900

Hannah Dean Bygrave: 205-876-4401, LAH Sotheby's International Realty Homewood

Saturday, August 1, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

4305 Dolly Ridge Lane

Birmingham

MLS#: 21458779

4 bedrooms/2 baths/1,679 square feet

$599,000

Betsy Bell: 205-229-1669, ARC Realty Vestavia

Sunday, August 2, 2026, 1-3 p.m.