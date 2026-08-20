Mountain Brook open houses August 22-23

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3633 Leslie Ann Road
Birmingham
MLS#: 21459809
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,146 square feet
$499,900
Jana Hanna: 205-835-6188, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd
Sunday, August 23, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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4032 Meadowview Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21456837
3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,071 square feet
$525,000
Elizabeth Fields: 205-222-8516, eXp Realty, LLC Central
Sunday, August 23, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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3225 Green Valley Road
Birmingham
MLS#: 21457119
3 bedrooms/3 baths/1,894 square feet
$499,000
Jasper Cleage: 205-305-4780, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Sunday, August 23, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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3509 Cold Harbor Lane
Birmingham
MLS#: 21457806
5 bedrooms/6 baths/4,481 square feet
$999,000
Jane Huston Crommelin 205-527-4251, Ray & Poynor Properties
Katie Crommelin 205-901-3730, Ray & Poynor Properties
Sunday, August 23, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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4001 Dolly Ridge Road
Birmingham
MLS#: 21459664
4 bedrooms/2 baths/1,482 square feet
$475,000
Betsy Bell: 205-229-1669, ARC Realty Vestavia
Sunday, August 23, 2026, 2-4 p.m.