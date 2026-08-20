Mountain Brook open houses August 22-23

by

Business

3633 Leslie Ann Road

Birmingham

MLS#: 21459809

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,146 square feet

$499,900

Jana Hanna: 205-835-6188, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd

Sunday, August 23, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

4032 Meadowview Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21456837

3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,071 square feet

$525,000

Elizabeth Fields: 205-222-8516, eXp Realty, LLC Central

Sunday, August 23, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

3225 Green Valley Road

Birmingham

MLS#: 21457119

3 bedrooms/3 baths/1,894 square feet

$499,000

Jasper Cleage: 205-305-4780, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Sunday, August 23, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

3509 Cold Harbor Lane

Birmingham

MLS#: 21457806

5 bedrooms/6 baths/4,481 square feet

$999,000

Jane Huston Crommelin 205-527-4251, Ray & Poynor Properties

Katie Crommelin 205-901-3730, Ray & Poynor Properties

Sunday, August 23, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

4001 Dolly Ridge Road

Birmingham

MLS#: 21459664

4 bedrooms/2 baths/1,482 square feet

$475,000

Betsy Bell: 205-229-1669, ARC Realty Vestavia

Sunday, August 23, 2026, 2-4 p.m.