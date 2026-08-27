Mountain Brook open houses August 29-30

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3836 Rock Creek Trail
Mountain Brook
MLS#: 21461548
6 bedrooms/7 baths/6,157 square feet
$1,850,000
Stephanie Robinson: srobinson@realtysouth.com, RealtySouth-MB-Cahaba Rd
Sunday, August 30, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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4032 Meadowview Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21456837
3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,071 square feet
$525,000
Elizabeth Fields: 205-222-8516, eXp Realty, LLC Central
Sunday, August 30, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1113 Glen Manor Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21418281
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,797 square feet
$934,900
Annette Durrett: 205-243-9970, Oak Mountain Realty Group LLC
Karen Spann: 205-790-5113, Oak Mountain Realty Group LLC
Saturday, August 29, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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1789 Helen Ridge Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21463244
4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,315 square feet
$950,000
Cruz and Brenda Blanton: 205-901-3123, The Blanton Team
Sunday, August 30, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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4001 Dolly Ridge Road
Birmingham
MLS#: 21459664
4 bedrooms/2 baths/1,482 square feet
$475,000
Betsy Bell: 205-229-1669, ARC Realty Vestavia
Sunday, August 30, 2026, 2-4 p.m.