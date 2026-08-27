Mountain Brook open houses August 29-30

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Business

3836 Rock Creek Trail

Mountain Brook

MLS#: 21461548

6 bedrooms/7 baths/6,157 square feet

$1,850,000

Stephanie Robinson: srobinson@realtysouth.com, RealtySouth-MB-Cahaba Rd

Sunday, August 30, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

4032 Meadowview Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21456837

3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,071 square feet

$525,000

Elizabeth Fields: 205-222-8516, eXp Realty, LLC Central

Sunday, August 30, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1113 Glen Manor Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21418281

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,797 square feet

$934,900

Annette Durrett: 205-243-9970, Oak Mountain Realty Group LLC

Karen Spann: 205-790-5113, Oak Mountain Realty Group LLC

Saturday, August 29, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

1789 Helen Ridge Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21463244

4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,315 square feet

$950,000

Cruz and Brenda Blanton: 205-901-3123, The Blanton Team

Sunday, August 30, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

4001 Dolly Ridge Road

Birmingham

MLS#: 21459664

4 bedrooms/2 baths/1,482 square feet

$475,000

Betsy Bell: 205-229-1669, ARC Realty Vestavia

Sunday, August 30, 2026, 2-4 p.m.