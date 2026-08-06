Mountain Brook open houses August 8-9

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3536 Valley Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21459945
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,154 square feet
$480,000
Steven Jacks: 256-668-3858, Real Broker LLC
Connie Alexander Jacks: 205-213-5388, Real Broker LLC
Sunday, August 9, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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4032 Meadowview Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21456837
3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,071 square feet
$535,000
Elizabeth Fields: 205-222-8516, eXp Realty, LLC Central
Sunday, August 9, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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Photo courtesy of Zillow
3220 Valley Park Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21458871
3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,540 square feet
$495,000
Charlie Hopkins: 205-540-3553, ERA King Real Estate - Birmingham
Sunday, August 9, 2026, 1-3 p.m.