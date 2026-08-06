Mountain Brook open houses August 8-9

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Business

3536 Valley Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21459945

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,154 square feet

$480,000

Steven Jacks: 256-668-3858, Real Broker LLC

Connie Alexander Jacks: 205-213-5388, Real Broker LLC

Sunday, August 9, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

4032 Meadowview Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21456837

3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,071 square feet

$535,000

Elizabeth Fields: 205-222-8516, eXp Realty, LLC Central

Sunday, August 9, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

3220 Valley Park Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21458871

3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,540 square feet

$495,000

Charlie Hopkins: 205-540-3553, ERA King Real Estate - Birmingham

Sunday, August 9, 2026, 1-3 p.m.