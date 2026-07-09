Mountain Brook open houses July 11-12

by

Business

2704 Old Looney Mill

Birmingham

MLS#: 21456502

4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,876 square feet

$750,000

Margaret Hess: 205-908-3585, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Allison Shaw: 205-977-0155, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Saturday, July 11, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

4028 N. Cahaba Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21456965

4 bedrooms/3 baths/1,550 square feet

$489,900

Julia Crigler: 205-329-1092, RealtySouth-MB-Crestline

Sunday, July 12, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

3660 Brookwood Road

Birmingham

MLS#: 21457093

5 bedrooms/4 baths/4,688 square feet

$1,095,000

Caroline Ezelle: cezelle@realtysouth.com, RealtySouth-MB-Cahaba Rd

Sunday, July 12, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

3300 Circle Hill Road

Birmingham

MLS#: 21458447

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,597 square feet

$775,000

Blake Shultz: 205-451-9858, ARC Realty - Hoover

Sunday, July 11, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

4032 Meadowview Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21456837

3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,071 square feet

$535,000

Elizabeth Fields: 205-222-8516, eXp Realty, LLC Central

Sunday, July 11, 2026, 2-4 p.m.