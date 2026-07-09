Mountain Brook open houses July 11-12

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2704 Old Looney Mill
Birmingham
MLS#: 21456502
4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,876 square feet
$750,000
Margaret Hess: 205-908-3585, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Allison Shaw: 205-977-0155, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Saturday, July 11, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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4028 N. Cahaba Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21456965
4 bedrooms/3 baths/1,550 square feet
$489,900
Julia Crigler: 205-329-1092, RealtySouth-MB-Crestline
Sunday, July 12, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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3660 Brookwood Road
Birmingham
MLS#: 21457093
5 bedrooms/4 baths/4,688 square feet
$1,095,000
Caroline Ezelle: cezelle@realtysouth.com, RealtySouth-MB-Cahaba Rd
Sunday, July 12, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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3300 Circle Hill Road
Birmingham
MLS#: 21458447
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,597 square feet
$775,000
Blake Shultz: 205-451-9858, ARC Realty - Hoover
Sunday, July 11, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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4032 Meadowview Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21456837
3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,071 square feet
$535,000
Elizabeth Fields: 205-222-8516, eXp Realty, LLC Central
Sunday, July 11, 2026, 2-4 p.m.