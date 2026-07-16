Mountain Brook open houses July 18-19

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3526 Bethune Drive
3526 Bethune Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21457039
5 bedrooms/5 baths/7,520 square feet
$1,500,000
Eric Morrison: 214-585-2583, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Saturday, July 18, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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3225 Green Valley Road
3225 Green Valley Road
Birmingham
MLS#: 21457119
3 bedrooms/3 baths/1,894 square feet
$539,000
Jasper Cleage: 205-305-4780, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Saturday, July 18, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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1154 Montclair Road
1154 Montclair Road
Birmingham
MLS#: 21457529
3 bedrooms/3 baths/1,756 square feet
$399,000
Heather Holmes: 205-542-6601, RE/MAX Marketplace
Sunday, July 19, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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636 Bienville Lane
636 Bienville Lane
Birmingham
MLS#: 21458613
3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,400 square feet
$569,000
Helen Drennen: hdrennen@realtysouth.com, RealtySouth-MB-Cahaba Rd
Sunday, July 19, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1220 Wellington Circle
1220 Wellington Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21452800
3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,765 square feet
$693,000
Christina James: 205-965-6483, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Sunday, July 19, 2026, 2-4 p.m.