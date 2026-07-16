Mountain Brook open houses July 18-19

by

Business

3526 Bethune Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21457039

5 bedrooms/5 baths/7,520 square feet

$1,500,000

Eric Morrison: 214-585-2583, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Saturday, July 18, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

3225 Green Valley Road

Birmingham

MLS#: 21457119

3 bedrooms/3 baths/1,894 square feet

$539,000

Jasper Cleage: 205-305-4780, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Saturday, July 18, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

1154 Montclair Road

Birmingham

MLS#: 21457529

3 bedrooms/3 baths/1,756 square feet

$399,000

Heather Holmes: 205-542-6601, RE/MAX Marketplace

Sunday, July 19, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

636 Bienville Lane

Birmingham

MLS#: 21458613

3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,400 square feet

$569,000

Helen Drennen: hdrennen@realtysouth.com, RealtySouth-MB-Cahaba Rd

Sunday, July 19, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1220 Wellington Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21452800

3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,765 square feet

$693,000

Christina James: 205-965-6483, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Sunday, July 19, 2026, 2-4 p.m.