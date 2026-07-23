Mountain Brook open houses July 25-26

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Business

3225 Green Valley Road

Birmingham

MLS#: 21457119

3 bedrooms/3 baths/1,894 square feet

$539,000

Jasper Cleage: 205-305-4780, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Sunday, July 26, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

4032 Meadowview Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21457119

3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,071 square feet

$535,000

Elizabeth Fields: 205-222-8516, eXp Realty, LLC Central

Sunday, July 26, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

2704 Old Looney Mill

Birmingham

MLS#: 21456502

4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,876 square feet

$725,000

Margaret Hess: 205-908-3585, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Allison Shaw: 205-977-0155, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Sunday, July 26, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1788 Twin Bridge Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21458801

4 bedrooms/5 baths/5,700 square feet

$1,050,000

Barbara Lummis: 205-492-1793, ARC Realty - Homewood

Sunday, July 26, 2026, 2-4 p.m.