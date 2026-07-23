Mountain Brook open houses July 25-26

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3225 Green Valley Road
Birmingham
MLS#: 21457119
3 bedrooms/3 baths/1,894 square feet
$539,000
Jasper Cleage: 205-305-4780, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Sunday, July 26, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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4032 Meadowview Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21457119
3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,071 square feet
$535,000
Elizabeth Fields: 205-222-8516, eXp Realty, LLC Central
Sunday, July 26, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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2704 Old Looney Mill
Birmingham
MLS#: 21456502
4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,876 square feet
$725,000
Margaret Hess: 205-908-3585, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Allison Shaw: 205-977-0155, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Sunday, July 26, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
1788 Twin Bridge Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21458801
4 bedrooms/5 baths/5,700 square feet
$1,050,000
Barbara Lummis: 205-492-1793, ARC Realty - Homewood
Sunday, July 26, 2026, 2-4 p.m.