Mountain Brook open houses June 27-28

by

Business

1125 Ninas Way

Birmingham

MLS#: 21453532

4 bedrooms/4 baths/2,590 square feet

$724,900

Jessica Armstrong: 2053823725, CRE Residential LLC

Jason Kessler: 205-369-5187, CRE Residential LLC

Saturday, June 27, 2026, 2-5 p.m.

3264 Kingshill Road

Mountain Brook

MLS#: 21453412

4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,201 square feet

$649,900

Lindsay Mills: 205-422-8182, ARC Realty Mountain Brook

Sunday, June 28, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

3536 Branch Mill Road

Birmingham

MLS#: 21456263

4 bedrooms/5 baths/3,355 square feet

$599,900

JanieMac Roe: 205-908-3699, LAH Sotheby's International Realty Mountain Brook

Sarah Walker: 404-274-3684, LAH Sotheby's International Realty Mountain Brook

Sunday, June 28, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1220 Wellington Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21452800

3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,765 square feet

$693,000

Christina James: 205-965-6483, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Sunday, June 28, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1045 Sunset Blvd.

Birmingham

MLS#: 21456846

3 bedrooms/3 baths/1,783 square feet

$399,000

Brian Kelleher 205-531-2747, Keller Williams Homewood

Sunday, June 28, 2026, 2-4 p.m.