Mountain Brook open houses June 27-28

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1125 Ninas Way
1125 Ninas Way
Birmingham
MLS#: 21453532
4 bedrooms/4 baths/2,590 square feet
$724,900
Jessica Armstrong: 2053823725, CRE Residential LLC
Jason Kessler: 205-369-5187, CRE Residential LLC
Saturday, June 27, 2026, 2-5 p.m.
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3264 Kingshill Road
3264 Kingshill Road
Mountain Brook
MLS#: 21453412
4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,201 square feet
$649,900
Lindsay Mills: 205-422-8182, ARC Realty Mountain Brook
Sunday, June 28, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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3536 Branch Mill Road
3536 Branch Mill Road
Birmingham
MLS#: 21456263
4 bedrooms/5 baths/3,355 square feet
$599,900
JanieMac Roe: 205-908-3699, LAH Sotheby's International Realty Mountain Brook
Sarah Walker: 404-274-3684, LAH Sotheby's International Realty Mountain Brook
Sunday, June 28, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1220 Wellington Circle
1220 Wellington Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21452800
3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,765 square feet
$693,000
Christina James: 205-965-6483, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Sunday, June 28, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1045 Sunset Blvd.
1045 Sunset Blvd.
Birmingham
MLS#: 21456846
3 bedrooms/3 baths/1,783 square feet
$399,000
Brian Kelleher 205-531-2747, Keller Williams Homewood
Sunday, June 28, 2026, 2-4 p.m.