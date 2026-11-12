Mountain Brook open houses November 14-15

by

Business

2805 Overton Road

Birmingham

MLS#: 21445502

5 bedrooms/5 baths/4,346 square feet

$899,000

John Bagby: 205-253-4362, ARC Realty Mountain Brook

Sunday, November 15, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1505 Edinburgh Way

Vestavia

MLS#: 21462646

4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,680 square feet

$699,000

Carole Ann Moorer: cmoorer@realtysouth.com, RealtySouth-MB-Cahaba Rd

Sunday, November 15, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1220 Wellington Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21452800

3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,765 square feet

$689,000

Christina James: 205-965-6483, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Sunday, November 15, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

3420 Hillway Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21469568

3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,586 square feet

$675,000

Julia Crigler: 205-329-1092, RealtySouth-MB-Crestline

Sunday, November 15, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1296 Daventry Court

Birmingham

MLS#: 21468746

3 bedrooms/3 baths/3,152 square feet

$679,000

Gayle Morgan: 205-907-0667, The Morgan Group LLC

Sunday, November 15, 2026, 2-4 p.m.