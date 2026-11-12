Mountain Brook open houses November 14-15

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2805 Overton Road
Birmingham
MLS#: 21445502
5 bedrooms/5 baths/4,346 square feet
$899,000
John Bagby: 205-253-4362, ARC Realty Mountain Brook
Sunday, November 15, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1505 Edinburgh Way
Vestavia
MLS#: 21462646
4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,680 square feet
$699,000
Carole Ann Moorer: cmoorer@realtysouth.com, RealtySouth-MB-Cahaba Rd
Sunday, November 15, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1220 Wellington Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21452800
3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,765 square feet
$689,000
Christina James: 205-965-6483, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Sunday, November 15, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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3420 Hillway Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21469568
3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,586 square feet
$675,000
Julia Crigler: 205-329-1092, RealtySouth-MB-Crestline
Sunday, November 15, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1296 Daventry Court
Birmingham
MLS#: 21468746
3 bedrooms/3 baths/3,152 square feet
$679,000
Gayle Morgan: 205-907-0667, The Morgan Group LLC
Sunday, November 15, 2026, 2-4 p.m.