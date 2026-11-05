Mountain Brook open houses November 7-8

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4406 Briarglen Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21464721
5 bedrooms/6 baths/4,692 square feet
$1,450,000
Ginger Busby: 205-612-3834, LAH Sotheby's International Realty Homewood
Sunday, November 8, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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2022 Rosemont Place
Vestavia
MLS#: 21469257
6 bedrooms/7 baths/8,000 square feet
$2,150,000
Jennifer Hemstreet: 205-919-8920, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Sunday, November 8, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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806 Kingsbury Ave.
Birmingham
MLS#: 21469188
3 bedrooms/3 baths/1,130 square feet
$575,000
Steven Koleno: 804-656-5007, Beycome Brokerage Realty
Sunday, November 8, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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4204 Groover Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21468016
3 bedrooms/3 baths/1,692 square feet
$525,000
Doug Klick: 205-201-8929, ARC Realty Mountain Brook
Sunday, November 8, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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620 Hagood St.
Birmingham
MLS#: 21469056
3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,361 square feet
$549,000
Jane Huston Crommelin: 205-527-4251, Ray & Poynor Properties
Sunday, November 8, 2026, 2-4 p.m.