Mountain Brook open houses November 7-8

by

Business

4406 Briarglen Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21464721

5 bedrooms/6 baths/4,692 square feet

$1,450,000

Ginger Busby: 205-612-3834, LAH Sotheby's International Realty Homewood

Sunday, November 8, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

2022 Rosemont Place

Vestavia

MLS#: 21469257

6 bedrooms/7 baths/8,000 square feet

$2,150,000

Jennifer Hemstreet: 205-919-8920, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Sunday, November 8, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

806 Kingsbury Ave.

Birmingham

MLS#: 21469188

3 bedrooms/3 baths/1,130 square feet

$575,000

Steven Koleno: 804-656-5007, Beycome Brokerage Realty

Sunday, November 8, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

4204 Groover Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21468016

3 bedrooms/3 baths/1,692 square feet

$525,000

Doug Klick: 205-201-8929, ARC Realty Mountain Brook

Sunday, November 8, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

620 Hagood St.

Birmingham

MLS#: 21469056

3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,361 square feet

$549,000

Jane Huston Crommelin: 205-527-4251, Ray & Poynor Properties

Sunday, November 8, 2026, 2-4 p.m.