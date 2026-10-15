Mountain Brook open houses October 17-18

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Business

1220 Wellington Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21452800

3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,765 square feet

$689,000

Christina James: 205-965-6483, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Sunday, October 18, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

2610 Aberdeen Road

Birmingham

MLS#: 21467371

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,762 square feet

$899,000

Bridget Sikora: 205-910-0594, Ray & Poynor Properties

Sunday, October 18, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

1202 Concord Ave.

Birmingham

MLS#: 21466944

3 bedrooms/3 baths/1,546 square feet

$549,000

Morgan Walls: 205-218-4764, Keller Williams Homewood

Sunday, October 18, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1723 Collinwood Court

Birmingham

MLS#: 21405156

4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,229 square feet

$1,269,999

Judy Beaton: 205-222-4629, RealtySouth-Inverness Office

Scott Perry: 205-281-0986, RealtySouth-MB-Cahaba Rd

Sunday, October 18, 2026, 1-3 p.m.