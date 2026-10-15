Mountain Brook open houses October 17-18

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1220 Wellington Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21452800
3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,765 square feet
$689,000
Christina James: 205-965-6483, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Sunday, October 18, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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2610 Aberdeen Road
Birmingham
MLS#: 21467371
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,762 square feet
$899,000
Bridget Sikora: 205-910-0594, Ray & Poynor Properties
Sunday, October 18, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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1202 Concord Ave.
Birmingham
MLS#: 21466944
3 bedrooms/3 baths/1,546 square feet
$549,000
Morgan Walls: 205-218-4764, Keller Williams Homewood
Sunday, October 18, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1723 Collinwood Court
Birmingham
MLS#: 21405156
4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,229 square feet
$1,269,999
Judy Beaton: 205-222-4629, RealtySouth-Inverness Office
Scott Perry: 205-281-0986, RealtySouth-MB-Cahaba Rd
Sunday, October 18, 2026, 1-3 p.m.