Mountain Brook open houses October 3-4

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1723 Collinwood Court
Birmingham
MLS#: 21405156
4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,229 square feet
$1,269,999
Scott Perry: sperry@realtysouth.com, RealtySouth-MB-Cahaba Rd
Roxanne Hale: 205-352-7742, RealtySouth-Homewood
Saturday, October 3, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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3136 Wellington Parkway
Birmingham
MLS#: 21465816
3 bedrooms/3 baths/3,012 square feet
$729,900
Betsy Dreher: 205-936-5971, Ray & Poynor Properties
Jane Huston Crommelin: 205-527-4251, Ray & Poynor Properties
Sunday, October 4, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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3633 Leslie Ann Road
Birmingham
MLS#: 21459809
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,146 square feet
$489,900
Jana Hanna: 205-835-6188, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd
Sunday, October 4, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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1234 Concord Ave.
Birmingham
MLS#: 21465544
3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,598 square feet
$499,000
Frances Anderson: 205-715-3116, Fernhill Realty LLC - Birmingham
Lauren Shaw: 205-725-1157, Fernhill Realty LLC - Birmingham
Sunday, October 4, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1220 Wellington Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21452800
3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,765 square feet
$689,000
Christina James: 205-965-6483, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Sunday, October 4, 2026, 2-4 p.m.