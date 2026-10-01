Mountain Brook open houses October 3-4

by

Business

1723 Collinwood Court

Birmingham

MLS#: 21405156

4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,229 square feet

$1,269,999

Scott Perry: sperry@realtysouth.com, RealtySouth-MB-Cahaba Rd

Roxanne Hale: 205-352-7742, RealtySouth-Homewood

Saturday, October 3, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

3136 Wellington Parkway

Birmingham

MLS#: 21465816

3 bedrooms/3 baths/3,012 square feet

$729,900

Betsy Dreher: 205-936-5971, Ray & Poynor Properties

Jane Huston Crommelin: 205-527-4251, Ray & Poynor Properties

Sunday, October 4, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

3633 Leslie Ann Road

Birmingham

MLS#: 21459809

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,146 square feet

$489,900

Jana Hanna: 205-835-6188, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd

Sunday, October 4, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

1234 Concord Ave.

Birmingham

MLS#: 21465544

3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,598 square feet

$499,000

Frances Anderson: 205-715-3116, Fernhill Realty LLC - Birmingham

Lauren Shaw: 205-725-1157, Fernhill Realty LLC - Birmingham

Sunday, October 4, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1220 Wellington Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21452800

3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,765 square feet

$689,000

Christina James: 205-965-6483, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Sunday, October 4, 2026, 2-4 p.m.