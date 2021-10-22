Mountain Brook sisters inspire with candle company

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Susan McCurry and Lisa Marie McGilberry, sisters and owners of Favor Candles, stand with a collection of candles at Elle in Crestline Village.

Two Mountain Brook-area sisters have spent their entire lives lifting each other up and providing inspiration for one another, ever since their mother passed away when they were young.

They realized that not everyone has a sister to lean on, though.

“When you have tough times in your life, you really turn to the people who are in your life, and my sister was very much there for me,” Susan McCurry said. “So we got to a place in our lives where we felt like we wanted to do a business together that was positive, uplifting and encouraging for other people.”

McCurry and her sister, Lisa Marie McGilberry, started Favor Candles in 2014 to be that supportive business for others. The hand-poured soy candles each have inspirational quotes printed onto them.

Once they began searching for quotes and scriptures to pair with the candles, it became hard to narrow down the list.

“We had to really fight for the scriptures that we wanted each and had to give up some, and it’s grown over time,” McGilberry said. “We would get a scripture or quote and a scent, and we sat with it, and we said, ‘What feeling does this invoke?’ They’re very well matched with the feeling we felt and the smell.”

Sometimes they find the quotes on the internet or in the Bible. Other quotes are found in more unique places, such as on the bathroom wall of a restaurant outside of Nashville.

“The walls were just covered in pages and quotes and books — words everywhere,” McGilberry said. “And right in front of me was a whole paragraph about sisters, so I took a picture with my phone and pulled a line out of that.”

Because of their intimate line of work, they’ve been able to see firsthand how a powerful quote can impact the reader.

“One time we were at a show, and people were coming up, picking up candles, and reading the quotes,” McGilberry said. “This one lady read this candle, and we weren’t sure which one she was holding, but all of a sudden, she burst into tears.”

The daughter noticed her mother crying, so she came over and read the candle, too. Then she looked at the Favor Candle sisters and said, “We’ll take it.”

The daughter said her mother just retired a few days before, and her company gave her a plaque with the same quote by Maya Angelou: “I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” And that’s why the customer was so touched by the Favor candle.

“We get a lot of tears and a lot of stories. People go, ‘I need a candle for someone who has cancer. I need a candle for someone whose friend just passed away,’” McGilberry said. “People post their candles on Instagram and say, ‘This is what got me through.’”

The pair said they chose candles because scent is tied to memory.

“Scent can take you back to a moment in time,” McGilberry said. “It can invoke joy and love. I link it with memory. We have ones that say, ‘True friends are always together in spirit.’ So when you get that candle, you think of that friend, you love that smell, and you remember that friend and the memories you’ve created. It touches more than one sense. I think it makes people feel good, and that is our main goal.”

Favor Candles are available at Elle in Crestline Village and Mountain Brook native Carrie Pittman’s new gallery in Homewood, which opened this summer at 1818 28th Ave. S. The candles can also be purchased online at favorcandles.com.