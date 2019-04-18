Mountain Brook Village welcomes Milla Boutique

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Mountain Brook residents Katie Keller and Karla Woodruff opened their new women’s boutique, Milla Boutique, in April.

Mountain Brook resident Katie Keller has wanted to open her own store for as long as she can remember. This spring, Keller and friend Karla Woodruff, also a Mountain Brook resident, made that happen when they opened Milla Boutique in Mountain Brook Village.

Woodruff said Keller was sharing her idea one day and they decided to make the move and jump on it.

“I knew she was a bright individual and would do an incredible job, and I said ‘Well, let’s do it. The time is now,’” Woodruff said, explaining that the store is all Keller’s vision. Keller will be in the shop daily and working on the styles, while Woodruff said she will be managing the business side of the boutique.

They looked at different locations, including Tuscaloosa, but didn’t find anything they fell in love with. Keller said she knew off the bat that if the boutique was going to be anywhere in Birmingham, she wanted it in Crestline or Mountain Brook Village.

Keller was later driving through Mountain Brook Village and noticed the sign announcing B Kids’ closing, and she immediately got in contact to take over the lease for the space.

“It’s a dream to say you’re opening in Mountain Brook Village,” Keller said.

The goal for the boutique, Woodruff said, is to be a staple in the village. They will carry styles for ages 18 to 45 — although Keller said that age range may change over time if their customer base varies — and will feature pieces that are unique to the store.

Keller said she prefers items that are more classy and trendy, but not necessarily to the point that customers would only wear it once or twice, as well as pieces that are timeless fundamentals. She also wants to offer a selection of dresses, “because I feel like there’s not a place in Birmingham where you can go out to get a good dress for, like, a wedding.”

“I think … almost she can foresee what’s going to be hot. If it’s lightning bolts or leopard print or snake skin, Katie is going to know,” Woodruff said.

× Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Keller said Milla Boutique will carry styles for ages 18 to 45 — although she added that age range may change over time if their customer base varies — and will feature pieces that are unique to the store.

To keep up with the ever-changing world of fashion, Keller said she spends a good amount of time doing research and focusing on the colors for each season — which, for this spring, are softer pinks, like blush and salmon, that will fit well with the interior of the store. They want the store to be inviting to shoppers but maintain a clean aesthetic throughout, with white and gold as the main colors.

For those who are looking to step up their outfits, Keller said Milla Boutique will have a selection of accessories like necklaces, bracelets, earrings and handbags, in addition to some shoes and gift items. She noted that the store is on the small side, with only 500 square feet to work with, but they have planned the layout to be flexible to meet the needs and wishes of their shoppers.

Together, they want to provide great service to their customers so they feel welcome. In the future, they may even host special events for frequent buyers and boutique members or invite guests to hold small gatherings at their boutique. Online shopping will also be available through their social media channels.

Both Woodruff and Keller recognize they are opening their shop “in good company” with the other boutiques in the villages, and they hope to support those stores as well.

“There are some great staples of stores that are very well known,” Woodruff said. “And we’re really honored to be a part of that now.”

While Keller and Woodruff agreed it’s been a lot of work to get their boutique up and running, they’re looking forward to the future and serving Mountain Brook and the surrounding communities.

“This is definitely going to be my baby for at least a few years,” Keller said.

Milla Boutique, at 2405 Montevallo Road, is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.to5 p.m. Find them on Instagram, @shopmillaboutique, or online at shopmillaboutique.com.