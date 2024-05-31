Multiple Mountain Brook retailers are nominees for 2024 Retailer of the Year

by

The Alabama Retail Association recently announced the nominees for the 2024 Alabama Retailer of the Year.

The nominees operate stores plus eating and drinking establishments in cities throughout Alabama and represent the breadth of retail in our state. Nominees have until June 3 to return entry information to be considered for the 2024 awards. 

Here are the retailers nominated in Mountain Brook:

Jorge and Aimee Castro - Sol Y Luna (pictured above)

Paige Albright - Paige Albright Orientals 

Frank Davies III - Little Hardware  

Hunt Mobley | Mobley & Sons of Birmingham

Emma Wells Strait | Heezie’s