Multiple Mountain Brook retailers are nominees for 2024 Retailer of the Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sol y Luna. Aimee and Jorge Castro at their Lane Parke restaurant Sol y Luna.

The Alabama Retail Association recently announced the nominees for the 2024 Alabama Retailer of the Year.

The nominees operate stores plus eating and drinking establishments in cities throughout Alabama and represent the breadth of retail in our state. Nominees have until June 3 to return entry information to be considered for the 2024 awards.

Here are the retailers nominated in Mountain Brook:

Jorge and Aimee Castro - Sol Y Luna (pictured above)

Paige Albright - Paige Albright Orientals

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan Paige Albright of Paige Albright Orientals is nominated for Alabama Retailer of the Year.

Frank Davies III - Little Hardware

× Expand Staff photo Little Hardware Exterior Little Hardware is now located in English Village.

Hunt Mobley | Mobley & Sons of Birmingham

× Expand 0612 Mobley & Sons Owner of Mobley and Sons, Hunt Mobley stands in front of the stores extensive men's suiting selection.

Emma Wells Strait | Heezie’s