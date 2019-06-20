New Publix GreenWise Market set to open in summer

× Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. “Delivered Fresh” signs greet shoppers at Publix. The new Publix GreenWise Market, to be located in the former Western Supermarket at 1000 Jemison Lane, is set to open sometime this summer.

The new Publix GreenWise Market, to be located in the former Western Supermarket at 1000 Jemison Lane, is set to open sometime this summer, offering shoppers a chance to buy healthier, organic food options.

“This store will specialize in all-natural and organic products,” said Brenda Reid, media and communications manager for Publix Super Markets.

The GreenWise Market will offer features not available in other Publix stores, and certain items found in the general stores will not be available at the GreenWise Market, such as Coca-Cola and Tide products. GreenWise stores focus on more earth-friendly products.

“There’s more of a relaxed look in the store,” Reid said.

The store will offer a beverage bar featuring kombucha, locally roasted coffee, wine, local beer and smoothies, as well as “local and unique products, indulgent gourmet treats, body care and bulk items,” according to a news release from Publix.

There will also be a seating area for shoppers, Reid said.

“We’re creating a community gathering place where high-quality natural and organic products are the center of what we offer,” said Publix President Kevin Murphy in the release. “And we’re helping our customers support their healthy lifestyle with convenient in-house prepared meals and grab and go options made from organic and antibiotic-free ingredients.”

The GreenWise store will also offer sales each week that differ from other Publix stores, Reid said.

“This is a new model for us,” Reid said. “All GreenWise stores are in unique spaces.”

The first GreenWise Market opened in Tallahassee in October 2018, and several other cities across the Southeast will see stores built in the next few years, Reid said.

Reid said Publix has been in the market for more than 15 years and will strive to continue to provide the great service customers at the old Western are used to receiving.

“We have established ourselves as a community service leader in [this] area,” Reid said. “We intend to bring great customer service. We also are very in tune to make sure the products are what the customer wants.”

Western Supermarkets closed all of their locations in January after 70 years of service in the Birmingham area.

Western CEO Ken Hubbard said in a news release that the company has achieved its goal of being Birmingham's leading independent grocer and has come as far as it can.

“Western Market has been serving Alabama for 70 years,” Hubbard previously said. “I am happy to know our spirit of service, dedication to our people and community involvement will continue through Publix. I believe this is the best grocer to serve our loyal customers into the future.”

Publix acquired the lease for the Vestavia Hills Western store, as well. But in that location, it will tear down the existing building and build a new, standard grocery store.

“Publix is always seeking locations where we can serve our customers and offer an exceptional shopping experience,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said. “This acquisition allows us to expand our presence in the Birmingham area, and we are very excited to bring one of our GreenWise Markets to this region.”

Employees of Western were encouraged to seek jobs at new Publix locations, but they will have to apply for positions, Reid said. Many have already started the interview process.

The exact date of the store’s opening is unknown, but Reid said it should be sometime this summer, as they don’t have to tear down an old building and build a new one.

For more information about GreenWise Markets, visit greenwisemarket.com.