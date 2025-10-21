Oak Street Garden Shop to mark 35th anniversary with ribbon cutting Oct. 28

Oak Street Garden Shop will celebrate 35 years in Crestline Village with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 28 at 4 p.m.

Founded in 1990 by Billy Angell, the Crestline Village shop has grown from a small tent into a well-loved neighborhood destination for seasonal plants, custom planters and creative outdoor arrangements. The anniversary event will recognize the shop’s long-standing service to the community and continued presence as a go-to source for gardening, holiday greenery and more.

The public is invited to attend the celebration at 115 Oak St. in Crestline Village. For more information, visit oakstreetgardenshop.com.