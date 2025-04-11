Oak Street Garden Shop: Mountain Brook staple for more than 30 years

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Billy Angell, owner of Oak Street Garden Shop, stands near orchids, ferns, and other flowering plants in the greenhouse at the shop in Crestline Village on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

Nestled in the heart of Crestline Village, Oak Street Garden Shop & Local Market has been a beloved destination for gardening enthusiasts and home decorators for more than 30 years. Since opening in 1990, the shop has grown from a tent in the parking lot into a vibrant community hub.

The shop offers seasonal plants and flowers, garden shrubs, herbs and vegetables and specializes in container gardening, creativity and instruction.

Owner Billy Angell points to quality plants and top-tier customer service as the reasons for their success. The spring months bring a variety of plants, including unusual annuals, perennials, tropicals and shrubs.

The shop is also known for their custom outdoor planter combinations, and customers can have a living arrangement created in their own container or with one bought from the store. Their arrangements, using mixtures of houseplants, orchids and other flowering material are a popular sell year round.

Beautiful orchids, kalanchoes and bromeliads can be found in the shop’s greenhouse all year, along with other seasonal plants. During the long growing season, the nursery is full of color and packed with healthy annuals, perennials, herbs, shrubs and statuary.

Oak Street Garden Shop also partners with Mountain Brook’s Emmet O’Neal Library to maintain the pollinator garden they created in 2014 in the field across the street.

For more information, visit oakstreetgardenshop.com or stop by 115 Oak Street and from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.