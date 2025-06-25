Business Get to Know: Susan Worthington, Onward Reserve

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Susan Worthington is the store manager of Onward Reserve in Lane Parke.

Susan Worthington is the store manager of Onward Reserve in Lane Parke.

Q: Tell us briefly about your business.

A: Onward Reserve was founded in 2012 by TJ Callaway. Onward is his vision for an authentic brand--- one that is laid back but unwavering in quality. We dress men for life's great moments. Days in the field or on the golf course with friends, football games, engagements, we want to create memories with you.

Q: How did you get involved with the business?

A: I have been managing our Mountain Brook store for the past year. My background is actually in physical therapy, but I was a stay at home mom for many years. I was considering going back to work while my kids were in college when the opportunity to manage the Onward Reserve in Mountain Brook came along. I’m so glad that I said yes because I love it!

Q: Give us your 30-second elevator pitch.

What makes Onward Reserve so special to me is that anyone can walk into our store and get all they need for a classy and casual men’s wardrobe. We offer high quality staples for any social engagement, from the lake to the golf course to the board room. Once men discover our pants and our great selection of seasonal shirts, sport coats, outerwear and shoes, they quickly realize that they can get all they need in one stop. The men in my life all wear Onward exclusively and they love it, which makes things easy for me as the family buyer.

Q: What sets you apart from your competitors?

A: Our founder and CEO is from the same small town in south Georgia where I grew up. The southern charm and small town hospitality of Thomasville, Georgia is the inspiration for a lot of our brand. TJ has crafted that classic southern gentleman style into a brand that is both sophisticated and accessible. Onward Reserve provides an opportunity for people to experience what is so great about authentic southern hospitality in our stores every day.

Q: What would your customers say they like about you?

A: I think my customers know how much I care about them. My main goal is to help everyone find what they need to look great, and I try to make that process as seamless and easy as possible. I have loved getting to know all my customers and I hope they know how much I genuinely value them and enjoy seeing them when they come into the store.

Q: Anything else you would like to add?

A: We are also a wonderful place to shop for gifts! For the fan in your life, we offer a variety of collegiate polos, t-shirts and accessories for their favorite college or major league team. Or you can score major points with the gift of a Turtlebox, Smathers and Branson belts, Rugged Road coolers, Smithey cookwear, and more! Come check us out the next time you are in Lane Parke!