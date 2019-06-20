Otey’s Fest celebrates 10 years

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. The local community gathered for the seventh annual Otey’s Fest on the evening of July 29 and was treated to food, fun, local brews and live music.

It’s a big year for Otey’s Tavern.

The Crestline Village pub, located at 224 Country Club Park, is celebrating its 30th anniversary, according to owner Will Haver. And on Saturday, July 13, it’s also hosting the 10th annual Otey’s Fest.

“It’s never really been a fest as much as it’s been a big party,” said Haver, who bought the tavern 12 years ago. “Otey’s is ‘Cheers.’ Everybody knows each other. It’s a gathering place.”

Otey’s Fest goes from 5 to 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the tavern. It will feature live music from the Spin Doctors, The Hurlers, Riverbend and T.U.B.

The Spin Doctors are the headliners and are set to play at 8 p.m., Haver said.

Longtime Otey’s kitchen manager Rodney Davis will grill hamburgers, hot dogs and chicken sandwiches. There also will be a local beer tent for adults and a moonwalk for kids.

General admission tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the event, while children 15 and under get in free. A limited number of VIP tickets are also available for $75 and include access to the beer tent.

Haver said he expects 1,200 to 1,500 people to attend the event, which benefits the Phoenix Club of Birmingham and Studio by the Tracks.

“It’s always fun to have fun and be able to support people as well,” Haver said.

Otey’s Fest, which will happen rain or shine, is presented by Vulcan Tire and Automotive and Red Rock Realty Group. For more information, search Otey’s Tavern on Facebook.