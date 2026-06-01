Planet Fitness offering free summer memberships for teens

× Expand Image courtesy of Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness has announced the return of its annual High School Summer Pass program, allowing teens ages 14-19 to work out for free at participating locations from June 1 through Aug. 31.

The nationwide initiative, now in its sixth year, provides access to more than 2,900 Planet Fitness locations across the United States and Canada. The Planet Fitness in Mountain Brook is located at 4500 Montevallo Road in Crestline.

Teens can register online and receive access to strength equipment, cardio machines, stretching areas and free fitness training from certified trainers. Participants also gain access to the Planet Fitness mobile app, which includes digital workout content.

Planet Fitness said the program is intended to encourage teens to prioritize physical and mental wellness during the summer months when school is out.

The company also released findings from a recent survey of teens and parents that showed many teenagers experience mental or emotional struggles, while a large majority reported exercise helps manage stress and build confidence. The survey also found that cost and access remain barriers preventing some teens from participating in fitness activities.

This year’s program includes a partnership with gymwear company Gymshark, which will provide discounts to participating students. Olympic track athlete Allyson Felix and WNBA player Flau’jae Johnson also are helping promote the program nationally.

Registration is available at PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass.