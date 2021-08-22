Popular eatery Daniel George ‘more modern and chic’ after recent makeover

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Guests dine at Daniel George Restaurant and Bar, a fine dining restaurant in Mountain Brook Village. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. The restaurant underwent recent renovations for new flooring, lighting, curtains separating the dining areas, window shades, a new marble bar top, barstools and shelving behind the bar. Prev Next

Daniel George Restaurant & Bar in Mountain Brook Village has been a foodie destination since it opened in 2000.

Owned by chef Daniel Briggs, the eatery features Gulf Coast seafood, wild and domestic game, meats, poultry and local produce.

“We’ve always just said it’s creative American cuisine,” Operations Manager Debbie McKinstry said.

Daniel George has “a little bit of everything,” including chicken, pasta and a fillet, she said. “We have a little bit for everybody.”

But while the restaurant’s menu — which changes almost daily — has remained fresh over time, the restaurant’s physical look had not, McKinstry said.

“It was kind of dated, and we hadn’t done anything in 20 years,” she said. “It really needed a makeover.”

The restaurant closed from June 30 to July 14 so designer Pam Evans of Maison — located right next door in Mountain Brook Village — could make some extensive cosmetic changes.

Evans freshened up the restaurant’s exterior, and the bar and dining rooms received new painting, flooring and lighting.

Briggs is pleased with the result.

“I love change,” he said. “It has been a really positive process for us. Working with (Evans) has been rewarding.”

Briggs has also heard positive feedback from the restaurant’s regulars regarding the makeover.

“I am glad to get the place shined up for them,” he said.

Working with Evans and Maison was “a real eye opener,” Briggs said.

“I came with very simple ideas, and they were able to articulate them into a cohesive look,” Briggs said. “We had a tight timeline and they made it happen.”

“Pam was a great choice for us,” McKinstry said. “Very easy to work with. Lots of great ideas.”

The restaurant saw some significant changes, she said.

The old flooring was removed and the concrete floor was given a coat of shiny black paint.

“The bar and the two bigger dining rooms have this new globe lighting,” McKinstry said. “It’s really pretty.”

Workers painted the bar, brought in new chairs and hung a lot of drapes, she said.

“The primary color on the walls is white,” McKinstry said. “The drapes are also white.”

“We are not planning to put up very much art at all,” she said. “It feels like the whole place really is the art of it.”

The exterior of the restaurant, which already had black awnings, was given more black paint and new plants..

The restaurant “just looks a lot more modern and chic,” McKinstry said.

Daniel George is also doing good business, she said. “It’s very exciting and high tempo right now.”

In fact, the eatery has done good business since reopening in June 2020 after the COVID-19 lockdown, McKinstry said.

But the makeover has helped Daniel George even more.

“This has definitely given it a little boost, so business is really good right now,” McKinstry said.

For more information, call 205-871-3266 or go to danielgeorgerestaurant.com.