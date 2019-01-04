Publix acquiring Western Supermarket

× Expand Erica Techo Western Market in Lane Parke opens Oct. 13 at 9 a.m.

The Western Supermarket in Mountain Brook is being sold to Publix and will be turned into a Greenwise Market as the longtime Birmingham-area grocer plans to shut its doors.

Publix announced it is acquiring the lease for both the Mountain Brook store, located on Jemison Lane, as well as the Rocky Ridge location in Vestavia Hills, with the latter being turned into a standard Publix grocery store.

The Mountain Brook store is expected to open by the third quarter of this year, while the Vestavia location does not yet have an opening date.

The acquisition for both leases is expected to close in March, according to a news release from Publix.

“Publix is always seeking locations where we can serve our customers and offer an exceptional shopping experience,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “This acquisition allows us to expand our presence in the Birmingham area, and we are very excited to bring one of our GreenWise Markets to this region.”

Western's CEO, Ken Hubbard, said in a news release the company has achieved its goal of being Birmingham's leading independent grocer, and has come as far as it can.

“Western Market has been serving Alabama for 70 years,” Hubbard said. “I am happy to know our spirit of service, dedication to our people and community involvement will continue through Publix. I believe this is the best grocer to serve our loyal customers into the future.”

Impacted Western Market employees are encouraged to pursue job opportunities at Publix and will be provided with details on how to apply for employment.

The Highland Avenue Western Market in Birmingham will also close, but is "destined" for future redevelopment, Western said.

The Village Market in the East Lake area of Birmingham, which Western also owns, is for sale.

Starting January 9th, all wine inventory will be priced at 20% off retail. The remaining inventory liquidation will begin January 30th.