Ray & Poyner celebrates new Mountain Brook office

Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce

Ray & Poynor recently opened a new office in English Village, celebrating with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday in partnership with the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce.

Located at 600 Olde English Lane, Suite 124, the office will serve as a brick-and-mortar hub for the real estate firm. The firm has been serving the Birmingham metro area since 2010, selling homes in Mountain Brook, Homewood, Vestavia Hills, Hoover, Pelham, Helena and Chelsea. They have also sold homes in Gardendale, Irondale, Trussville, Leeds, Moody and Birmingham.