Ray & Poynor celebrates 16 years in business and five years since rebrand

Ray & Poynor Properties, located at 2629 Cahaba Road, is celebrating 16 years in business along with the fifth anniversary of its rebranding.

The firm updated its branding in 2021, retaining its recognizable “RP” mark and signature green color. New signage reflecting the refreshed look was introduced in Birmingham in mid-January 2021.

Founded in 2010, Ray & Poynor serves the Birmingham metro area with a focus on residential real estate. The locally owned company reports that its agents average 17 years of experience in the industry and assist clients with buying, selling and relocation.

The firm states that its mission is to serve as a trusted real estate resource by maintaining consistent communication, adhering to established principles and practices, and working to deliver strong outcomes for clients.