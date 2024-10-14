Better late than never: Rougaroux celebrates Mountain Brook location with belated ribbon cutting

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Rougaroux on Aug. 22.

Rougaroux finally celebrated the opening of their Mountain Brook location more than a year after they began serving their popular Louisiana bites, partnering with the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce to host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 22.

The new Rougaroux location offers Cajun and Creole cuisine in the former Sneaky Pete’s building at 2716 Culver Road.

Rougaroux has gained a strong following since the original Forest Park location opened its doors in 2017. With the Mountain Brook space, the restaurant aimed to continue delivering its signature dishes that celebrate the rich culinary traditions of Louisiana.

The inside of Rougaroux's Mountain Brook location features a collection of unique art, creating a one-of-a-kind ambiance.

Jay Friedman, a regular customer at Rougaroux in Forest Park, bought the property on Culver Road with the idea of opening a restaurant, and he previously lived in New Orleans. He reached out to co-owners Ed Stacey and Ryan Champion, and they decided to open a second Rougaroux location.

The Mountain Brook menu includes traditional po’boys, featuring shrimp, roast beef, oysters, catfish and eggplant. Specialty po’boys include oysters Rockefeller, roast beef, blackened catfish, smoked chicken and bacon, barbecue shrimp, surf-and-turf and seafood. Creole fries, red beans and rice, potato salad, collard greens and Zapp’s chips are offered as sides.

New Orleans favorites of gumbo, housemade Boudin links, muffuletta, crawfish zombie bread, seafood baskets, salads and bread pudding are also available.

Rougaroux is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit ​​rougarouxbhm.com.