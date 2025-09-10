From farm to table: Brick & Tin expands to Cahaba Heights and Huntsville by years end

× Expand Brick & Tin plans to open a new location in the Cahaba Heights community.

Brick & Tin, a restaurant known for its fresh, seasonal dishes and artisanal approach to dining, is expanding its footprint with two new locations set to open by the end of the year — one in Cahaba Heights and another in Huntsville.

Since first opening over 15 years ago in downtown Birmingham and then at 2901 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook, Brick & Tin has built a loyal following by focusing on quality ingredients and a thoughtful, farm-to-table philosophy. According to owner and Birmingham native Mauricio Papapietro, he and his restaurants are passionate about sourcing food locally and sustainably whenever possible, going as far to keep what they source from local farms within a 40-50 mile radius. Thus forming relationships with area farmers to ensure each dish is crafted with care and integrity straight from local farmers directly from Alabama dirt.

“I think that connecting people to the soil from local farmers is an incredibly important and kind of profound thing that is lost nowadays. Food travels for hundreds or thousands of miles to get to people. Just the practice of buying from a farmer who drove an hour after having his hands in the soil to harvest a tomato or zucchini so that people can eat that and feed their kids and nourish themselves. It's an incredibly important practice that is unfortunately becoming more extinct,” Papapietro said.

The expansion into Cahaba Heights has been a project three years in the making, and allows Brick & Tin to bring its thoughtful approach to a growing culinary hub. Papapietro stated he hopes to have this location up and running by the end of this year, in the midst of the holiday season.

“As we continue to be successful, and we're even getting busier, it's like, what can we do next? I felt like we could do more. We've been preparing internally for growth for several years now in terms of our infrastructure, our technology, our systems, our accounting and our practices and standardization. We’ve been fortunate and successful and I think we’ve dialed in our concept and have been ready to grow,” Papapietro said.

The new Huntsville location is slated to open late September to early October according to Papapietro. This location also positions the restaurant in one of Alabama’s fastest-developing cities. Both locations aim to carry forward the same culture of craftsmanship and hospitality that have defined the restaurant’s success in Mountain Brook.

The menu at Brick & Tin highlights elevated flavors, featuring freshly baked bread, slow-roasted meats, house-made spreads and seasonal produce. Each location strives to create a dining experience that feels both warm and inviting, combining rustic charm with a modern touch.

Guests can expect a menu rooted in the restaurant’s signature style, while each location is designed to complement the character of the surrounding community.

“We do believe very strongly in buying the best possible ingredients. It's something that a lot of people say, but not a lot of people say it. Don't really practice it. We practice it a hundred percent every day. In the 15 years we’ve been open we’ve never bought commodity meats, meat that come from mass production, and we’ve never bought anything frozen,” Papapietro said.

With these openings, Brick & Tin continues to build on its reputation as a destination for fresh, quality-driven dining. As the restaurant grows, Papapietro’s focus remains the same: creating memorable meals while supporting local producers and connecting communities through food.

“The fact that we're staying relevant and staying busy and getting busier is really rewarding, because it means that people like what we do, and it's not like they don't have options in the growing food scene in Birmingham,” Papapietro said.