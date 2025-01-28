Clean Cajun Cookin brings healthy, flavorful meals

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kimm Free

Chef Kimm Free’s Clean Cajun Cookin is attempting to redefine healthy, flavorful eating in metro Birmingham.

Free, a Louisiana native whose passion for clean cooking stems from her family’s health struggles, started her

Expand Photo courtesy of Kimm Free

personal chef business in August. She specializes in creating Cajun-inspired meals that are both nutritious and easy on the stomach.

Free, who said food is her love language, crafts dishes such as gumbo, blackened salmon with asparagus and

spicy chicken sandwiches to bring joy to her clients.

Rather than relying solely on social media, she has built her reputation by engaging directly with the community and offering personalized services. Customers rave about her ability to create dishes tailored to individual tastes that don’t compromise on health, making even the most sensitive stomachs happy, she said.

Free’s goal isn’t just to build a client list; it’s to make a lasting impact on the people she meets.

“My meal prep and catering services allow my clients to have more time to work on their businesses, spend time

Expand Photo courtesy of Kimm Free

with their families, or simply rest,” she said.

“My services also help provide my clients with a clean conscience knowing that they are eating clean food.”

Her recent appearance at Viva Vestavia and participation in other community events reflect her commitment to sharing her passion and skills.

With plans to expand her offerings, including sourdough bread, Free aims to continue making waves in Vestavia Hills’ culinary scene.

For more information, visit cleancajuncookin.com or call 504-295-3109.