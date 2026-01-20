From passion to plate: How Chef Daniel Briggs built Daniel George Restaurant and Bar

× Expand Photo courtesy of Daniel Briggs. Chef Daniel Briggs Chef Daniel Briggs stands in his restaurant, Daniel George Restaurant and Bar.

Daniel Briggs never imagined he would one day become a chef. His early path led him to study religion, followed by a career in real estate. Yet midway through that profession, Briggs realized his heart wasn’t in it.

“My father told me to make a list of 10 things I liked, narrow it down to five, then two and finally choose one — and go for it,” Briggs recalls. That exercise set him on a new course, one rooted in his growing passion for food.

Briggs discovered his love for cooking through gardening. “It came out of growing vegetables — the fecundity of the earth, being able to grow these things — and then it necessitates something to do with them,” he explains.

His culinary journey began humbly as a waiter’s assistant at a local grill in Birmingham. Though he was initially denied a cooking position, his persistence paid off. “No one gave me what I have. I had to give up something to gain knowledge,” Briggs reflects.

Determined to refine his skills, Briggs enrolled at Johnson & Wales Culinary Academy in Vail, Colorado. Afterward, he returned to his hometown of Mountain Brook, Alabama, eager to build a career in the kitchen.

A Partnership Built on Complementary Skills

Over the years, Briggs worked in several Birmingham-area restaurants before joining forces with longtime friend and colleague George McMillan III. Together, they combined their talents — McMillan’s expertise in Southern cuisine and Briggs’ background in hospitality and spa-inspired cooking — to open Daniel George, a restaurant that seamlessly blends their styles.

A Neighborhood Gem

Why open in Mountain Brook Village? For Briggs and McMillan, the choice was personal. As locals, they wanted Daniel George to be a dining destination unique to their community. Briggs and McMillan designed the restaurant with local residents in mind while warmly welcoming visitors to the Birmingham area, as well.

The restaurant quickly became known for its simple yet refined flavors, crafted from farm-fresh ingredients delivered daily. “We use simple flavors with quality ingredients,” Briggs emphasizes.

Despite the white tablecloths and fine-dining presentation, Daniel George maintains a welcoming, casual atmosphere. The chefs encourage guests to enjoy the bar as a space to relax and connect.

Future Aspirations

Looking ahead, Briggs hopes to continue working closely with his daughter, who manages the dining room. While he has no plans to expand Daniel George to additional locations, he aspires for guests to feel a sense of familiarity and warmth in the personal presence he and his daughter bring to the restaurant. “I don’t want more Daniel Georges. I want people to know my face and my daughter’s face,” Briggs says.

More Than a Meal

Since opening in 2000, Daniel George Restaurant and Bar has offered not only fine American cuisine but also memorable dining experiences. For Briggs, hospitality is at the heart of it all. “I hope customers feel like someone really paid attention to them and that they feel comfortable — not that they have to perform,” he states.

With its blend of culinary excellence and genuine warmth, Daniel George continues to be a cornerstone of Mountain Brook’s dining scene, embodying the vision of two chefs who followed their passions and built something lasting for their community.