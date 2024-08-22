Get to know: co-owner of Davenport's Pizza, Amanda Thames

× Expand Amanda Thames is the co-owner of Davenport's Pizza Palace.

Q: Tell us briefly about the restaurant.

A: Davenport's Pizza was started in 1964 by my grandparents, Rex and Artist Hollis, and they lived in an apartment across the street and would go door-to-door bringing pizza so that neighbors could try it. Believe it or not, pizza was not a well-known food and popular food at the time in the area. So, they were bringing a new product to the community and people loved it, thankfully, and it grew from there. So, we've been there for about 60 years as of 2024, and same location in Mountain Brook that they started in 1964 and we recently opened a second location in Vestavia Hills at Vestavia City Center. They actually had a location in Vestavia in the 70s and 80s that was there for about 15 years, so we are super excited to open up one again in Vestavia and have two options for getting Davenport's Pizza.

Q: What is your favorite item on the menu and why?

A: I would say my favorite pizza at Davenport's is a Rex Special, named after my grandfather, and that's not the only reason that I love it. It's just simple and it's just good. It's sausage, green pepper and onion, so it's got some meat, got some veggies and the sausage is amazing. We have our own in-house seasoning that we use, so that's really great. So, if you haven't tried it, I would recommend the Rex Special.

Q: What sets you apart from your competitors?

A: There are so many great restaurants in Birmingham and I would say a couple of things that set us apart from other places is we're family owned. We've been around for 60 years, and so there's a lot of nostalgia there; people have been coming for decades and enjoying our pizza now enjoying it with their kids and possibly grandkids. And that's always really great to hear, so we love being a part of people's memories and families.

Q: How’d you get started in the industry?

A: I grew up eating Davenport's Pizza as a little kid, of course, and worked there in high school to make a little extra spending money. And I've been on the operation side about 14 years now, and my cousin, Yates, and I are the third generation of our family to run Davenport's and we're honored to continue the legacy that our grandparents started 60 years ago. And, I hope to be doing it for many, many years to come.

Q: What’s your favorite part about working in the industry?

A: My favorite part about the restaurant industry is definitely the people, starting with our staff. We have an amazing staff, some have been with us for years or even decades and we couldn't do what we do without them. And, of course, our customers. We love our customers and we have so many customers that love us, and we feel like we're a part of their lives and that's really special. So, we wouldn't be here without each and every customer as well and love getting to know them.

Q: Anything new or upcoming we should know?

A: We're excited to celebrate our 60th anniversary at our Mountain Brook location this year, and we're so appreciative of our loyal customers who have been supporting us and know that we wouldn't still be here without each and every one. And we're just honored to be part of family traditions and celebrations and to have generations of customers who support us. So, thanks to all our customers. And, if you wanna try the same great pizza at a new location, come check out Vestavia. We'd love to have you and we love being there as well.