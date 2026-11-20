× Expand Photo courtesy of Graze Craze A Graze Craze charcuterie board. The franchise has opened a shop in Mountain Brook Plaza under owner Oliver Walton. Photo courtesy of Graze Craze.

Graze Craze, a charcuterie and grazing board franchise, is opening a shop at 2737 U.S. 280, Suite 161, in Mountain Brook Plaza.

The shop is slated to open Nov. 30.

Oliver Walton, a 2018 Mountain Brook High School graduate, owns the shop and runs it with his family. He plans to open additional locations in Tuscaloosa and Hoover over the next two years.

“I have a passion for service, and I’m a natural host, and I’ve found that serving good-quality food is a great way to connect with people,” Walton said. “Graze Craze is a unique concept that I wanted to share with my community, helping make every special gathering, event, and party a long-lasting memory.”

The 900-square-foot shop assembles take-away boards of meats, cheeses, fresh produce, house-made dips and sweets for business meetings, family celebrations and other gatherings. Signature options include classic, vegetarian, sweet, brunch and wine pairing boards.

Graze Craze is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Orders can be placed online or by calling 205-882-5873.