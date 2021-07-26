Metro Roundup: Davenport's Pizza Palace coming to Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Businesses in the shopping complex at the Vestavia City Center.

A Mountain Brook staple is making its way to Vestavia Hills next year.

Davenport's Pizza Palace, which has been around since the 1960s, will open a second location in the Vestavia City Center next year, according to their Facebook page.

"We are so happy to announce that Davenport’s Pizza Palace will open its second location at the Vestavia City Center in 2022," the owners said in the post. "This is a major step forward for us - as a third generation, family owned pizza eatery, we have been serving the Birmingham community since 1964 from our location in Mountain Brook. We can’t wait to finally bring handcrafted pizzas to our loyal Vestavia customers, who will now get to enjoy each bite a little closer to home. We are so grateful to everyone who has supported us over the past 55 years, and we can’t wait to continue on this journey together as we expand."