Restaurant Spotlight: CharBar No. 7 adds flavor to Park Lane

× Expand LunahZon Photography

CharBar No. 7 is celebrating nine years in Mountain Brook this fall, continuing to deliver its signature blend of quality dining in a relaxed setting at Lane Parke.

Founded in Charlotte, North Carolina, by Tyler Hager and Gregg Bibik, the restaurant opened its Jemison Lane location in early 2017 as the brand’s first Alabama outpost. Known for its mantra “where quality meets casual,” CharBar has become a neighborhood staple for everything from business lunches to family dinners and game day gatherings.

At the heart of the menu are steaks and signature burgers cooked in a 1,700-degree broiler that locks in flavor. The French dip sandwich remains a consistent best-seller, and rotating weekly specials keep the menu fresh for returning guests. The restaurant also caters to kids and health-conscious diners with a variety of lighter fare and family-friendly options.

Guests can enjoy daily drink deals, including martini Tuesdays, wine Wednesdays and weekend brunch specials like $4.50 mimosas and Bloody Marys. The welcoming bar area and covered patio offer comfortable spaces to relax and linger.

Since opening, the Mountain Brook team has kept the concept grounded in its original goal: serve good food, treat guests well and give the community a place to gather.

CharBar No. 7 is located at 900 Jemison Lane and is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. For hours, specials and menus, visit charbar7.com.