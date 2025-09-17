Restaurant Spotlight: Condado Tacos

× Expand Photo courtesy of Condado Tacos PR & Marketing Department. Condado Tacos is a fast-casual restaurant that focuses on tacos and margaritas.

Since opening in 2023, Condado Tacos has become a lively destination in Cahaba Village, filling the former Newk’s spot with colorful murals, inventive tacos and a vibrant bar.

The build-your-own taco concept, founded in Columbus, Ohio, now operates more than 50 locations nationwide, with plans for 100 by 2026. In Mountain Brook, the restaurant has earned fans for its mix of fresh, preservative-free ingredients and playful combinations.

Diners can build their own tacos or choose from suggested favorites. Best-sellers include Lucy’s Fire, a roasted chicken taco wrapped in a double-decker Firecracker shell, and the Blue Dream, a cool ranch–style ground beef taco with queso blanco and avocado ranch. Other options feature brisket, carne asada, Baja shrimp, Korean BBQ pork and plant-based proteins.

For heartier appetites, crave bowls like the Swole Bowl (61 grams of protein) or the Verde Chicken Bowl (56 grams of protein) pack flavor and substance. Burritos, loaded tots, Mexican street corn and Skywalker nachos round out the menu, while the chips-and-dips lineup includes multiple quesos, salsas and guacamoles.

The drinks menu offers signature margaritas, cocktails, mocktails, beer, wine and horchata, with weekday happy hour from 4-6 p.m. The Cahaba Village restaurant seats about 100 inside and another 50 on the patio, decorated with Greek mythology-inspired murals by local artists. Catering and the “Buds with Benefits” rewards program extend the experience beyond the restaurant.

Condado Tacos is located at 2800 Cahaba Village Place, Space 130. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily for dine-in and 10 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. for takeout. For menus and more, visit condadotacos.com.