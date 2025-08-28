Restaurant Spotlight: The Rougaroux brings Louisiana flavor to Mountain Brook

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt The Rougaroux is a cajun restaurant inspired by the food-scene of New Orleans. This location can be found in English Village in Mountain Brook.

Now in its second year in Mountain Brook, The Rougaroux has become a go-to spot for diners craving authentic Louisiana flavors in a relaxed neighborhood setting.

The restaurant is the creation of co-owners Ed Stacey and Ryan Champion, both of whom bring deep ties to New Orleans’ food scene. Stacey has long split time in the Crescent City, while Champion spent years working in the kitchen of the legendary Commander’s Palace. In 2017, they opened their first Rougaroux in Forest Park with the idea of a po’boy shop. When the chance came to expand to Mountain Brook, they brought the same vision to 2716 Culver Road.

The menu reads like a tour of New Orleans classics: shrimp, roast beef and oyster po’boys; gumbo; muffuletta; housemade boudin; and a brisket burger with Creole flair. Specialty po’boys like oysters Rockefeller and blackened catfish sit alongside sides such as red beans and rice, collard greens and muffuletta pasta salad.

While the food is the draw, the vibe matters, too. The Rougaroux leans into a casual “coastal, seafood, dive, diner” atmosphere, one that has translated seamlessly from its Forest Park roots to its new Mountain Brook home.

Open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., The Rougaroux is now part of the local dining rhythm — a little slice of New Orleans in the heart of the village.