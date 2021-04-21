Specialty cake baker to open storefront in Mountain Brook Village

× Expand Photo courtesy of Emma Joganic. Daughters Baking is opening a storefront in Mountain Brook Village.

A specialty cake baking company, which had been operating out of a kitchen in Homewood, announced plans to open a brick and mortar storefront in Mountain Brook Village.

Daughters Baking will be located at 2812 Cahaba Road, which is to the left of Bromberg's and right of Ousler Sandwiches. The company sells 3-inch mini cakes, 6-inch cakes and 9-inch cakes.

The Mountain Brook location is expected to be open by midsummer, the company said in an Instagram post.

"It has been a dream of ours for awhile to have a beautiful space that is easily accessible to our customers, where we can accommodate walk in and last minute orders, as well as expand our products and offerings!" the post said. "We are so happy that this dream is becoming a reality, and we can't wait for you to experience the fruit of it!"

Learn more at daughtersbaking.com. Also look out for a longer article in a future print version of Village Living.