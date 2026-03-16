Saks Fifth Avenue to close Summit store in April

× Expand Submitted Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue plans to close its Birmingham store at The Summit at the end of April.

The retailer’s parent company, Saks Global Enterprises, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring in January and said the closures are part of a broader evaluation of its store footprint. The Birmingham location, at 129 Summit Blvd., is the company’s only store in Alabama.

In a notice to customers, Saks said it made the “difficult decision” to close the store. The Summit location is one of eight Saks stores scheduled to close, including locations in Louisiana and Virginia.

The company said additional information about closing sales and customer programs will be announced during the remaining months of operation. Customers can continue shopping through the retailer’s online store at saks.com or contact digitalstylist@saks.com for personalized service.

Saks previously had corporate ties to Birmingham. The company’s headquarters were located in the city from the late 1990s until 2007, when operations moved to New York.