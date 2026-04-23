Saw’s Juke Joint serves up soulful food, music

× Expand Photo courtesy of Saw’s Juke Joint. Saw's Juke Joint Some of Saw's most popular dishes include the sweet tea fried chicken sandwich and pork n’ greens, which has become one of their signature dishes.

With flavorful barbecue, Southern comfort food, cold drinks and live music, it’s easy to see why Saw’s Juke Joint has gone from a hole-in-the-wall restaurant to a Mountain Brook landmark.

Started by Mike Wilson, Saw’s features Carolina-style barbecue and favorites like smoked chicken wings, fried green tomatoes, pork rinds and other homemade dishes. In 2011, he partnered with Taylor Hicks, who is now part owner, to open Saw’s Juke Joint in Crestline, replacing Hicks’ Ore Drink and Dine restaurant. The 2006 “American Idol” winner said that partnership brought together barbecue and blues music, which fit the space perfectly.

“It was always a great neighborhood establishment,” Hicks said of the location, which originally was Open Door Café owned by Robert Hawkins. “With Saw’s BBQ, the live music aspect, location and the people of the neighborhood, it just made for a home run restaurant. We’re very pleased it has kind of become a legendary restaurant and bar in the Birmingham area and beyond.”

When Saw’s founder Mike passed away in 2020, Jennifer Wilson stepped in as operations manager and now works with Hicks and the other team members to continue his legacy. The Crestline community has also played an important role in that, said Matt Snowden, general manager.

“The neighborhood and the whole community always rally around us and keep us busy year-round,” Snowden said. “We really appreciate them and seeing all the regular faces and families that come in.”

Saw’s Juke Joint has live music Thursdays through Sundays, and they keep the good tunes, barbecue and bar flowing, Hicks said. “Live music has been an integral part of the Juke Joint, and it has definitely helped create a really good vibe in there,” he said.

Patrons can also catch Hicks and his harmonica performing some nights.

“When Taylor jumps on stage, the crowd always appears,” Jennifer said.

Along with the music is their down-home cooking. Some of their most popular dishes include the sweet tea fried chicken sandwich and pork n’ greens, which has become one of their signature dishes. Their frozen drinks and Bushwackers also pair well with the live music, Hicks added.

“As Alabamians, we’re very prideful people, and we definitely take pride in our food,” Hicks said. “The menu has become legendary for the state of Alabama, and we’re very proud of that.”

They also host special events like comedy night, musical bingo, trivia and Paws at Saw’s on Tuesdays, where guests can bring their dogs to the patio for treats and pet bandanas.

With titles like No. 1 best barbecue in the state, Saw’s knows how to serve up mouthwatering dishes that keep people coming back. The Juke Joint has been in Crestline for about 15 years now, and Hicks said he hopes it stays for decades to come.

“The family of Saw’s Juke Joint is also the family of Mountain Brook, and we’re very proud of that,” Hicks said. “We want everybody to have great food and a great time.”

Saw’s also has locations in Homewood, Avondale, Hoover, Leeds and Southside. Saw’s Juke Joint is located at 1115 Dunston Ave. in Crestline.

For more information, visit sawsbbq.com.