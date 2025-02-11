Get to know: school resource officer Ro Burrow

× Expand Photo courtesy of MBPD. Ro Burrow is a school resource officer with the Mountain Brook Police Department, stationed at Brookwood Forest Elementary.

Ro Burrow is a school resource officer with the Mountain Brook Police Department, stationed at Brookwood Forest Elementary.

Q: How long have you been with the police department?

A: I’ve been with this department for 17 years. This department’s been great to me. It’s just fun seeing everybody and their families out, just enjoying this wonderful community.

Q: What made you want to be a police officer?

A: I knew at 12 years old that I would be, way before I even thought about going to college or whatever. I just knew that I served, and I was good with people, so I just decided, “You know what, put on a uniform and do both.”

Q: What’s your favorite part of the job?

A: It’s kind of hard to say because I’ve done a little bit of everything. I’ve worked at evidence, I’ve done patrol, I’ve worked traffic homicide, I did the business liaison. I’m in the schools, and now when I look at a family, I can say that I know that entire family, so I love every aspect of the job and what it has done for me.

Q: What is something that people would be surprised to learn about you?

A: I really don’t know how to swim. I volunteer to get in the dunking booth [at the Community Night Out event] every year, and I don’t have a clue how to swim.