SeaBar by Little Betty opens in Mountain Brook

× Expand Submitted SeaBar by Little Betty

A new seafood restaurant, SeaBar by Little Betty, is now open at 1011 Jemison Lane in Mountain Brook.

The concept comes from Atlanta-based Revival Restaurant Group and is located next to its sister restaurant, Little Betty Steak Bar, in Lane Parke.

SeaBar features a menu developed by Executive Chef Kyle Biddy, drawing inspiration from coastal Italian and Japanese cuisine. Offerings include raw bar selections, oysters, lobster and other seafood dishes.

The restaurant aims to provide a seafood-focused dining experience with a mix of familiar options and globally influenced flavors.