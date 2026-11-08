Snoozy’s Kids keeps up with changing toy trends

× Expand Photo courtesy of Snoozy’s Kids. George Jones holds a plush dragon and a Jellycat sign at Snoozy’s Kids. Jones said social media and increased access to phones have changed the way children discover toys, requiring the store to continually adjust its selection.

For Snoozy’s Kids, keeping up with what children want means paying close attention to trends that can change in an instant.

The Mountain Brook toy store has been in business for 38 years, but owner George Jones said the way children discover and become interested in toys has significantly changed in recent years.

With social media and increased access to phones, trends can spread quickly, requiring the store to continually adjust its selection.

“Because of the internet and because more kids have so many phones, their taste can flip-flop in a New York minute,” Jones said.

Jones, daughter Lillian Falkenburg and employee Lucy Marks are all involved in selecting new merchandise for the store. The three bring different perspectives when deciding which products to stock, he said.

“We all end up buying for the store to have three different sets of eyes making sure we’re finding the best that we can,” he said.

Jones and his team travel to four markets throughout the year to find new merchandise. Most of that preparation is focused on the fall, when customers are typically looking for new toys.

One trend that has brought new customers to Snoozy’s Kids is the popularity of squishy toys. The store recently received a jumbo squishy dumpling, which had been on order for six months. Jones said it is about a foot in diameter.

The store has also seen strong interest in products from NeeDoh, a brand known for its sensory toys. Snoozy’s received Advent calendars from the brand in July and sold 10 within two hours.

The popularity of these products has brought some customers to the store, Jones said. Some shoppers searching for squishy products, specifically NeeDoh, have discovered Snoozy’s in the process.

The trend-driven nature of the toy business has also changed the way Snoozy’s approaches its inventory. Jones said the store has to be selective about which popular products it carries, making sure they fit the interests of its customers.

Snoozy’s also adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic, when customers could not enter the store. Jones said employees brought toys to the windows and used Face-Time to show merchandise to customers. While those years presented challenges, he said they also introduced new customers to the store.

Today, the store continues to follow toy trends while relying on the same team-based buying approach. Jones said the goal is to have something new available when customers come looking.

The store’s staff has also remained consistent. Jones said many employees have worked there for years. Falkenburg joined the business after living outside the country and has since become involved in the store’s operations.

As trends continue to shift, Jones said staying aware of what children are interested in remains an important part of running the business.