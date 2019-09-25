Sol Y Luna coming to Lane Parke

× Expand Photo by Carter Photography + Design via Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. Lane Parke Sol Y Luna will open in Lane Parke in December.

Sol Y Luna operated in Birmingham’s Lakeview district for 16 years before closing in 2013. Soon, it will reopen in a new location.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the Latin-influenced tapas restaurant owned by Jorge Castro announced in a press release that it will open in Lane Parke in December. Castro is the brother of Sol Y Luna’s original owner, the late chef Guillermo Castro, who passed away in 2011.

“When we closed Sol Y Luna, it left a void for so many people — me included,” Jorge Castro said in the release. “We are happy to say that we are giving our customers what they have asked for...Sol Y Luna is coming back.”

According to the release, Sol Y Luna will feature the same menu from the original restaurant. It will include authentic Mexican tapas dishes, premium tequilas and Latin cuisine in an upscale setting.

Sol Y Luna will take residence in the space formerly occupied by Local Taco, adjacent to the Lane Parke Apartments.

“I am thrilled that Lane Pake has been chosen for the new location of Sol Y Luna,” Lane Parke owner and developer John Evans said in the release. “Our community will embrace this restaurant not only for the location in Lane Parke, but the reputation of Jorge Castro and his culinary history.”

Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors led the charge in bringing Sol Y Luna to Lane Parke. The company, owned by Mountain Brook resident Sam Heide, began leasing and managing the property on Sept. 1.

He said Sol Y Luna is a “perfect fit” for the development.

“It’s a local restaurant that people know that provided great service and great food,” Heide said, “and it’s a nostalgic name for the Birmingham culinary scene. To have that as a part of our development is really a great step in making Lane Parke what it needs to be.”

It has been a good month for Lane Parke.

On Sept. 4, the U.S. Postal Service confirmed that it is opening an office there in February 2020. On Sept. 23 the Mountain Brook City Council voted to amend Lane Parke’s Planned Unit Development (PUD) plan, changing the number of allowed drive-thrus from three to four and approving a future drive-thru coffee shop.

“I think we’re really on the cusp of doing something great here,” Heide said.