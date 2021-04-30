Sporting goods store coming to 18th Street

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader. Leah and David Knight stand in the Bandwagon store with their kids, from left, Henry, Ben, Mary Everett and Andrew. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of David Knight. Bandwagon opened in January at a temporary location on Linden Avenue and plans to soon move to the 18th Street storefront formerly occupied by Sikes Children’s Shoes and Jack n’ Jill, seen here in this concept image. Prev Next

Bandwagon

WHERE: Currently operates at a temporary location on 2905 Linden Ave. Plans to open in May at its new location at 2920 18th St.

HOURS: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday

WEB: bandwagonsports.com

A new community-based sporting goods and sports apparel retail store has opened in Homewood.

Bandwagon, owned by David and Leah Knight, opened in January at a temporary location on Linden Avenue, and the Knights plan to soon move their store to the 18th Street storefront formerly occupied by Sikes Children’s Shoes and Jack n’ Jill.

The Knights have four children ages 3-10 who play baseball, soccer and flag football. Over the years, they began to recognize a stronger need for sports apparel and sporting goods, David said.

“We’ve found ourselves driving a little ways to buy a baseball bat or glove and different things like that,” he said.

They began growing the concept in the summer of 2020 and launched in January. Bandwagon’s merchandise focuses on baseball and softball and sells bats, gloves, helmets, pants, cleats and more for those sports. The business will continue to add equipment and apparel in other sports throughout its growth, Knight said.

Bandwagon also offers custom branded apparel for Homewood and the surrounding communities. Whether the customer is a Homewood Patriot, a Vestavia Hills Rebel or a Mountain Brook Spartan, they’ll find sweatshirts, hoodies, socks and other items with their school’s branding on it.

“There are stores around here that have some of that, but I think the quantity of different branded apparel differentiates us from other retailers around here,” he said.

There are three main ways customers can shop at Bandwagon. First is the traditional in-store method. Bandwagon also stands out with its e-commerce platform, giving customers who visit their website the opportunity to see what’s in stock, order online and pick up at the store. Last, Bandwagon will also do team orders such as custom uniforms, hats and T-shirts for a group.

“I think that’s another differentiator for us, where we have all three,” David said. “I don’t know of another small business retailer that does all three.”

The Knights chose the name Bandwagon because they wanted something catchy and something related to sports, David said.

“If you think about bandwagon as it relates to sports, you think about a bandwagon fan, and that can actually have a negative connotation,” he said. “As we developed it, we saw it as a fun name we could flip to a more positive name and do a bunch of fun things with the branding of it. It’s already catching on. It’s memorable, and you don’t forget it when you hear it.”

David said the thing he wants to communicate to the community is that Bandwagon is 100% locally owned.

“And when we say locally owned, we are literally half a mile down the street,” he said. “Three of my kids go to Edgewood Elementary. I can’t emphasize enough how important it is that we’re ingrained in the community and involved in supporting youth sports and the schools across Birmingham.”

Bandwagon projects an early May move into the 2920 18th St. location. For more information, visit bandwagonsports.com.

