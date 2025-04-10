Spotlight: Craft’s on Church Street blends tradition with modern flavors

× Expand Staff photo. Craft’s on Church Street is located in the former site of Miss Dot’s in Crestline Village.

Craft’s on Church Street in Mountain Brook wasn’t always known for its signature chicken dishes.

Previously known as Miss Dot’s, the restaurant underwent a transformation under the ownership of the O’Neal family. Craft O’Neal Jr. and his father were involved with Miss Dot’s from its beginning and later partnered with Tyre Stuckey and Tim Ferguson, the restaurant’s former owners. In 2018, the O’Neals took over management, and by August 2019, they assumed full ownership.

Under their leadership, the restaurant has expanded its menu to include bowls, wraps, and updated versions of classic dishes while maintaining its well-known fried chicken. The space also features a modernized interior and sidewalk seating for outdoor dining.

O’Neal’s family influences, including Greek chicken and his grandfather’s special sauce, have shaped the menu, incorporating nostalgic flavors alongside contemporary options.

In 2023, the restaurant expanded with a second location on 7th Avenue in downtown Birmingham.

For more information or to view the menu, visit craftsbhm.com.