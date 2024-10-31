Spotlight: Feast Catering and Culinary Kitchen open for business

× Expand Photo courtesy of Feast Catering and Culinary Kitchen. Feast’s menu offers classics, like a certified Angus beef steakburger, as well as other unique options for catering and pick-up.

Feast Catering and Culinary Kitchen is offering new bites to the Mountain Brook community.

After opening just over two months ago at 81 Church St., Suite 104, in Crestline Village, Feast is a full-service catering and private chef company that offers boxed-lunch catering, private in-home chef dinners and even 200-plus-person weddings or holiday parties.

The business started as a catering connector company, helping hungry clients access a wide variety of local restaurants. Now, they not only aim to continue that same model, but also have expanded to a full culinary operation.

Chef Lindsey King has spent over 20 years in the hospitality industry, making several appearances on the Food Network and previously serving as the corporate chef for Sysco Foods. Her years of knowledge and experience allow Feast to offer a diverse line-up of cuisines and cooking styles.

On their lunch menu, the chicken shawarma wrap on lavash with basil yogurt vinaigrette has quickly become a customer favorite. And from the custom private events menu, the dish people keep requesting is the fried pork belly bites with garlic mojo sauce.

Feast will soon be rolling out their fall/winter boxed-lunch menu, which will feature some local and seasonal produce. They will also be selling Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday meals for pick-up, and at upcoming monthly Burger Friday pop-ups, customers can check out the kitchen and leave with a Certified Angus Beef steakburger.

For more information, visit feastbham.com.