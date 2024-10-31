Vino: chic, casual eats

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens. Vino celebrated 13 years of business with its annual Pooches on the Patio event in September.

Vino has been serving up delectable dishes in an intimate atmosphere for 13 years in the Birmingham area.

Located in Mountain Brook’s English Village at 1930 Cahaba Road, Vino specializes in Mediterranean and Italian cuisine, with a wide selection of pastas and fresh seafood.

“Vino is Birmingham's best intimate dining spot and top outdoor patio destination,” said owner Al Rabiee. “Nightly offerings include an array of fresh menu choices from upscale American and Mediterranean cuisine. Vino also offers an extensive wine collection, and the Gallery Bar is a cozy and comfortable place to wind down after a busy day.”

Appetizer options include Persian roasted eggplant, toasted ravioli, crab claws, crispy calamari and more. For the main course, choose from a collection of pasta, scallops, salmon, pork chops, lamb or steak. Salads, soups and a few meatless options are also available.

To finish off the meal, dessert selections range from tiramisu and affogato to apple fritters with ice cream and other nightly specials.

Vino also features white and red wine menus, with over 80 different options to choose from. Prices range from $10 a glass to $380 a bottle.

The restaurant and gallery bar is open 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 4-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit vinobirmingham.com.